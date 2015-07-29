Going for Gold(man): UK bank analyst pay tops out at 71,000 pounds

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are offering the fattest bonuses to their London analysts, but if it’s a high base salary you’re after then head to Deutsche Bank, according to a survey on Wednesday.

Analysts, the lowest position on the investment banking ladder, could expect to receive an average annual bonus of 20,000 pounds ($31,000) from the two U.S. banks, according to a survey by pay data website Emolument.com.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank paid the largest average salary excluding bonus, at 56,000 pounds.

The three institutions, alongside UBS, topped pay rankings, with an average annual remuneration package of 71,000 pounds for each of their analysts including bonuses.

Credit Suisse is close behind with 70,000 pounds, while JP Morgan pays 64,000 pounds, the survey found following responses from 372 analysts working in London investment banks.

The lowest pay on the ten-strong list came from BNP Paribas , at 56,000 pounds.

Analysts can expect to receive up to 28 percent of their income in bonuses, the report found.

But it gets better if you can move up the ladder: an associate can receive 42 percent, and if you scale the lofty heights of managing director, the figure could be over 50 percent.