Ex-Deutsche banker left notes before killing himself -London inquest
March 25, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-Deutsche banker left notes before killing himself -London inquest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - A former senior manager at Deutsche Bank, William Broeksmit, killed himself after leaving several suicide notes for family and friends, an inquest concluded on Tuesday.

Broeksmit, 58, who had close ties to the bank’s co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain, was found hanging in January at his Kensington home by his wife and pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Fiona Wilcox said there was “clear suicidal intent” in several notes written to friends and family but did not give details of their content.

The inquest at London’s High Court heard written medical evidence that Broeksmit was “very anxious” in the summer of 2013 about authorities investigating areas of banking in which he had worked. He had retired from the bank in February 2013.

But by the last time he was known to have seen a doctor, in December 2013, he had not appeared anxious or depressed, the hearing was told.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

