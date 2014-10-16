CORRECTED-IMF's Vinals says economic outlook at risk

(Corrects ‘risk of downgrade’ in headline and paragraph 2 to clarify Vinals was referring to broader economic risk)

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The world’s economic recovery is weak and some assets are still overpriced, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

“The global economic recovery is really mediocre and subject to downside risk. We have been downgrading our economic forecasts for the past five years,” Jose Vinals, director of monetary and capital markets at the IMF, told the British Bankers’ Association annual conference.

“There are many markets where assets are now slightly overpriced. You don’t find anything that’s grossly out of line, grossly super-valued or over-valued but you see many little discrepancies across many markets regarding valuations,” Vinals said.

Stock markets across the world have tumbled in recent days after data in China and the United States fanned fears the world economy could be even weaker than thought.