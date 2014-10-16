FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS CEO plans customer study on impact of rate rises
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

RBS CEO plans customer study on impact of rate rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland will talk to concerned customers ahead of a future rise in interest rates and release a study on findings to help ensure they don’t get into financial difficulties, Chief Executive Ross McEwan said on Thursday.

McEwan, who was appointed CEO of the state-backed lender a year ago, is looking to re-establish RBS’s reputation among customers following its 45 billion pound ($72 billion) government rescue during the 2008 financial crisis.

He said “more work is needed to challenge the bonus culture” that had damaged the image and conduct of retail and commercial banking in the UK and also wanted to rebuild trust by talking about the impact of higher rates.

“We know that our mortgage customers are concerned that they might not be able to balance their household budgets when the day comes, even if that is some time well into the future,” McEwan said.

“I am signalling to our customers that in the months ahead we will listen to your concerns. We want to talk to you about the state of your finances,” he added. (1 US dollar = 0.6252 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)

