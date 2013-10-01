FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says reckless banking charge to carry 7-year jail term
October 1, 2013 / 3:04 PM / in 4 years

Britain says reckless banking charge to carry 7-year jail term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Senior bankers in Britain could face a maximum jail term of seven years if found guilty of reckless misconduct in the management of a bank, proposed laws published on Tuesday said.

“The maximum sentence for the new offence is seven years in prison and/or an unlimited fine,” a briefing note by the finance ministry said. “The new offence will strengthen individual accountability for senior bankers, and act as a deterrent against misconduct.” (Reporting by William James; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
