Lambert rules himself out of UK Banking Standards role

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Richard Lambert, the man tasked with setting up a new standards body for British bankers, on Monday ruled himself out of the running to become its first chairman.

Lambert, 69, said he could not commit to the period of time needed to estabish the Banking Standards Review Council.

“It’s become clear to me as I’ve been doing this work that the chair of the new body is going to have to spend two or three years getting the show on the road. It will need continuity,” he said in an interview with Reuters.