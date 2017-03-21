FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK city minister says regulators will look at money-laundering reports
March 21, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 5 months ago

UK city minister says regulators will look at money-laundering reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it would do whatever it takes to pursue anyone abusing its financial system, promising that regulators would look into allegations made in media reports that London's banks were used in a global money laundering scheme.

"The government is going to do what it takes to prevent and pursue anyone who might seek to abuse our financial system," city minister Simon Kirby said, responding to a question raised by the opposition Labour Party on allegations of money laundering.

"The Financial Conduct Authority and the National Crime Agency take any such allegations seriously and will investigate closely whether recent information from the Guardian newspaper regarding money laundering from Russia, or indeed any other media source, would allow the progression of an investigation." (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

