FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK bank trade groups may merge into single organisation
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

UK bank trade groups may merge into single organisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s banking trade groups could merge under a proposal set out by leading banks on Friday to create a single association to represent retail and commercial banking interests more efficiently and effectively.

A consultation paper released by banks said it addressed how to improve the trade association landscape. Reuters last week reported banking trade groups including the British Bankers’ Association, the Council of Mortgage Lenders, the Payments Council and the UK Cards Association could merge.

The paper follows work by a steering committee, including 10 of the major UK banks. It said creating a single trade group “could help the industry rebuild trust amongst its customers.”

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.