FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veteran financiers line up behind fledgling UK bank Atom
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
December 4, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Veteran financiers line up behind fledgling UK bank Atom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A group of veteran financiers have backed proposed digital bank Atom with 25 million pounds ($39 million) as the lender hopes to join a string of new “challengers” targeting high street customers.

Atom, which aims to launch next year if it gets authorisation from the Bank of England, said Neil Woodford’s CF Woodford Equity Income Fund has become a cornerstone of the bank’s shareholder base.

Other new backers include venture capitalist Jon Moulton, former chair of Goldman Sachs Asset Management Jim O‘Neill, businessman Peter Vardy and Polar Capital, Atom said in a statement.

The proposed bank, now with around 70 investors, is targeting retail and business customers.

Britain’s government is keen to encourage more customer choice and wrest market share away from the “Big Five” lenders, HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, RBS and Santander UK.

“As we continue to move closer towards authorisation, our strong financial position and the support from individual and institutional shareholders positions us well for our planned launch in 2015,” Atom Chief Executive Mark Mullen said.

1 U.S. dollar = 0.6380 British pound Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.