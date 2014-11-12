FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog says Barclays only bank left in its forex probe
November 12, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog says Barclays only bank left in its forex probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said Barclays was the only bank it was still investigating in relation to alleged manipulation of currency markets.

“Barclays is the only bank that we are currently investigating from an enforcement perspective,” FCA director of enforcement Tracey McDermott told a news conference.

Barclays had been expected to be part of a coordinated settlement on Wednesday when the FCA fined five banks $1.7 billion.

McDermott said the watchdog had set out to achieve a coordinated settlement with Barclays as well.

“Barclays concluded that was not the right thing to do. That was a decision for Barclays,” McDermott said.

When asked about how much of the total penalty the FCA would take to cover costs, McDermott said FCA would expect to receive roughly 40 million pounds( $63.7 million). (1 US dollar = 0.6278 British pound) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Clare Hutchison)

