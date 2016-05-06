BBA launches review of bank branch closures protocol

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Banking trade body the BBA said on Friday it had a launched an independent review of industry protocol aimed at minimising the impact of bank branch closures on customers, amid concerns whole communities could be left without access to a bank.

Several of Britain’s biggest lenders are in the throes of branch closure programmes to cut costs and signed up to the industry-wide agreement in March 2015.

The protocol set out a number of requirements, including a pre-closure assessment, engagement with local communities, publication of an impact assessment and ensuring continued provision of alternative ways to bank.

The BBA review will check whether banks are complying with the protocol and may make recommendations to amend procedures, if appropriate.

“More and more of us are adopting digital services to manage our money while on the move, without having to travel to a branch,” Anthony Browne, Chief Executive of the BBA, said.

“It is important, however, that customers still have access to banking services if a local bank branch closes for commercial reasons. The Access to Banking Protocol has played an important role in ensuring that communities are engaged with and can access alternative ways to bank.” (Reporting By Sinead Cruise. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)