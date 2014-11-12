FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's FCA says banks fined for forex failings must review bonuses
November 12, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

UK's FCA says banks fined for forex failings must review bonuses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Banks that have been fined for attempting to manipulate currency markets should “think hard” about the bonuses they will be handing out to staff, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

Clive Adamson, director of supervision at the FCA, told a news conference the watchdog will look at whether clawbacks to bonuses accurately reflect the failings uncovered by regulators.

“We would expect firms to think hard about this in the current bonus round,” Adamson said.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Clare Hutchison

