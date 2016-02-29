UK regulators say won't apply EU bonus cap to all banks

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - British financial regulators said on Monday they would not apply the European Union’s cap on bankers’ bonuses to all lenders, saying it would apply the rule more leniently to less risky and smaller firms.

Under EU rules, all banker bonuses must be no bigger than fixed pay, or twice that level with shareholder approval.

The Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority, and the Financial Conduct Authority said in a joint statement they disagree with a blanket application of the bonus cap rule on all firms.

“We have had an extensive debate on the issue of proportionality with our European counterparts. The PRA attaches a great deal of importance to the principle of applying policies in a proportionate manner consistent with the legal provisions,” Bank of England Deputy Governor and PRA Chief Executive, Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

"We have followed the principle of proportionality, which in practice means that smaller firms which pose less risk to the safety and soundness of the financial system face lower regulatory requirements. This is a sensible outcome," Bailey said.