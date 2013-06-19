FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2013 / 11:33 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's Cameron backs banking panel on criminal penalties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he supported a parliamentary banking panel’s proposals on criminal penalties against bankers found to have behaved recklessly.

Asked in parliament whether he supported the report’s recommendations on bonuses and criminal penalties , he said: ”Yes, I do support both those measures. We need to take time to read this excellent report.

“Penalising, including criminal penalties ... bankers who behave irresponsibly, I say yes. And also, making sure that banks who are in receipt of taxpayers’ money, that you can claw back in a ban on bonuses, I say yes too.”

