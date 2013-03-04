UPDATE 1-Britain has "real concerns" about EU bonus cap plans

(Updates with context, more detail)

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - The British government still has “real concerns” about plans by EU countries to cap bankers’ bonuses, a spokesman for British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels on Tuesday at which the plans are expected to be discussed, the spokesman said: “We continue to have real concerns on the proposals. We are in discussions with other member states.”

London is home to over one third of the global foreign exchange market and is by far the biggest financial centre in the European Union, and the British government is worried that EU plans to cap bankers’ bonuses could make it less competitive.

London Mayor Boris Johnson has dubbed the policy “moronic” and warned the move would shunt banking business away from the City of London towards Zurich, Singapore and New York, while Cameron has said any regulation needs to be “flexible enough” to allow UK-based banks to continue to compete.

A provisional deal on the cap was agreed last week at the European Parliament, but has yet to be finalised by a majority of EU states. Ireland, which holds the rotating EU presidency and helped negotiate the deal, has said it will present the deal to EU countries at tomorrow’s meeting.

Britain’s Finance Minister George Osborne will find it hard to unpick the agreement, which is due to take effect next year, since he cannot block the deal from becoming European law as Britain’s blessing is not required. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Andrew Osborn)