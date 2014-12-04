FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Co-Op Bank cancels investor meeting as stress test result looms
December 4, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

UK Co-Op Bank cancels investor meeting as stress test result looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Co-Operative Bank has cancelled next week’s shareholder meeting at which investors were to vote on plans for staff incentives and deferred bonuses because its plans to run-down non-core assets might have to be changed first.

The Co-Op, which is due to undergo stress tests by UK banking supervisors to ensure it can withstand financial shocks, said on Thursday it was considering selling “certain additional portfolios” which were particularly susceptible to stress.

“The board has therefore determined to cancel the meeting on Dec. 10 2014 with the result that it is highly unlikely that the processes required to establish a 2014 LTIP (long term incentive plan) will be completed in the time frame required,” it stated.

The bank’s remuneration committee is considering “appropriate alternatives” to its long-term incentive plan and how to meet outstanding obligations. The deferred bonus plan for the executive management team will, however, proceed, it added.

The bank’s chief executive said on Monday it would come as no susprise if the bank, which almost collapsed last year, failed a health check of British lenders by the Bank of England, scheduled for publication on Dec. 16.

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Clare Hutchison

