British bank Lloyds says watchdog's review into account pricing is flawed

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - A review into the pricing of current accounts by Britain’s competition watchdog uses data that is “wrong, not robust and contains material inaccuracies”, Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday.

More than 40 banks, financial services firms and consumer groups have responded to the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) provisional decision on so-called remedies aimed at boosting competition, but Friday’s comments from Lloyds are the most scathing so far from a leading lender.

Lloyds said the CMA review overestimated the average prices charged on its accounts by up to 90 percent in some cases.

“If the CMA is not able to correct its analysis in the remaining time, then it cannot present its pricing estimates in its final report,” Lloyds said.

A spokesman for the CMA had no immediate comment.

Larger lenders including HSBC and Barclays have so far been largely supportive of the proposed measures in their responses, though both have said the timeline for implementation may be unrealistic.

Smaller banks have been more vocal in criticism, saying the measures do not go far enough.