FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British bank Lloyds says watchdog's review into account pricing is flawed
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2016 / 4:46 PM / a year ago

British bank Lloyds says watchdog's review into account pricing is flawed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - A review into the pricing of current accounts by Britain’s competition watchdog uses data that is “wrong, not robust and contains material inaccuracies”, Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday.

More than 40 banks, financial services firms and consumer groups have responded to the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) provisional decision on so-called remedies aimed at boosting competition, but Friday’s comments from Lloyds are the most scathing so far from a leading lender.

Lloyds said the CMA review overestimated the average prices charged on its accounts by up to 90 percent in some cases.

“If the CMA is not able to correct its analysis in the remaining time, then it cannot present its pricing estimates in its final report,” Lloyds said.

A spokesman for the CMA had no immediate comment.

Larger lenders including HSBC and Barclays have so far been largely supportive of the proposed measures in their responses, though both have said the timeline for implementation may be unrealistic.

Smaller banks have been more vocal in criticism, saying the measures do not go far enough.

Reporting By Lawrence White and Andrew MacAskill; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.