FCA leaves debt capital markets off the hook, for now

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Debt capital market practices have come out mainly unscathed from a Financial Conduct Authority investment and corporate banking market study, though the UK watchdog sent the equity capital markets a shot across the bows in its interim report.

While DCM procedures were mostly deemed acceptable, the FCA said it would aim to improve the equity capital markets IPO process.

The report, released in Wednesday, was the outcome of a market study launched in May 2015.

Reciprocity - where one bank informally expects to be on an issue led by a competitor, if the rival was included in the syndicate of an issue led by the first bank - was one of the practices that came under close consideration.

The custom, most prevalent in the bank financing market, did not appear to stop other banks from competing, the FCA said. Furthermore, reciprocity did not appear to be excluding non-reciprocal banks from competing because they could win mandates.

It did warn however that while it was not intending to take any further action, it would welcome views on the practice.

“Should the practice become more widespread or show signs of restricting entry and expansion or distorting competition more widely in DCM, we will consider conducting further work,” it said.

Offering lead orders, another debt capital market practice where banks compete for public sector mandates by pledging that a share of the debt issued by an SSA borrower would be bought by a bank’s own treasury investment funds, was also deemed acceptable.

“This may represent a barrier to entry for banks that seek to expand their SSA DCM capabilities but are not able to deploy their balance sheets in this manner,” the FCA said.

“On the other hand, at the margin, this might help banks with a weaker DCM track record but with capacity to accommodate SSA securities to gain traction in this client segment. While some banks referenced this trend in their response, they did not characterise it as a barrier to entry.”

One area the FCA said it would seek to change is league tables which are used to measure underwriting banks’ market share. It noted that these are frequently distorted by banks carrying out loss-making transactions in order to generate a higher position in the table.

“Many clients are aware of these practices; nonetheless we believe they impede effective client choice,” the FCA said.

“Unreliable league tables at best are ignored by clients and, at worst, distort clients’ choices because they may be selecting banks based on misleading criteria that do not reflect banks’ capabilities to undertake a comparable transaction,” it added.

The FCA is therefore seeking feedback to see if league tables could be better presented so they can be meaningful for clients and remove incentives for conducting trades carried out at a loss purely for the purpose of gaining league table credit. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy)