UPDATE 1-Debt bankers criticise FCA reciprocity findings

* Reciprocity barrier to entry, bankers say

* League table findings out-of-date (Updates market participants’ reaction)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Debt capital market bankers criticised the Financial Conduct Authority findings on reciprocity and league tables on Wednesday, accusing the watchdog of being out of touch with the market.

In a interim report on its investment and corporate banking market study released on Wednesday, DCM practices came out mainly unscathed with the FCA deeming procedures to be mostly acceptable.

Some market participants were disappointed that the FCA’s 11 month-long study found that reciprocity, most prevalent in the bank financing market, did not appear to stop other banks from competing.

Reciprocity is where one bank informally expects to be on an issue led by a competitor, if the rival was included in the syndicate of an issue led by the first bank.

“I struggle to understand how reciprocity does not restrict access,” one senior debt capital markets banker said. “If I ask a client why we didn’t get on a mandate, it’s usually because we can’t reciprocate.”

Another banker said that there was simply no way for his institution to break into the top 10 because it does not issue covered bonds.

“Does it create market distortion? Yes, it does. The problem is that it’s creeping into other areas such as bank capital, and even senior.”

The FCA said that reciprocity did not appear to be excluding non-reciprocal banks from competing because they could still win mandates.

“There is a big difference between bookrunners and joint-lead managers (JLMs). Some of these JLMs that get included sometimes don’t even have a syndicate desk, they just get a cheque at the end of the process.”

However, the FCA did warn that while it was not intending to take any further action on reciprocity, it would still consider more market input and did not rule out further work if competition decreased.

Offering lead orders, where banks compete for public sector mandates by pledging that a share of the debt issued by a sovereign, supranational or agency borrower would be bought by a bank’s own treasury investment funds, was also deemed acceptable.

“This may represent a barrier to entry for banks that seek to expand their SSA DCM capabilities but are not able to deploy their balance sheets in this manner,” the FCA said.

“On the other hand, at the margin, this might help banks with a weaker DCM track record but with capacity to accommodate SSA securities to gain traction in this client segment. While some banks referenced this trend in their response, they did not characterise it as a barrier to entry.”

BEHIND THE CURVE

One area the FCA said it would seek change is league tables, which are used to measure underwriting banks’ market share. It noted that these are frequently distorted by banks carrying out loss-making transactions in order to generate a higher position in the table.

Clients may be aware of these practices but the FCA believes they impede effective client choice and so is seeking feedback on how to improve league tables and remove incentives for conducting trades carried out at a loss purely for the purpose of gaining league table credit.

However, the syndicate bankers dismissed the FCA’s findings as out of date. League table trades were a big feature of the bank debt market 10 years ago but not since the financial crisis.

“Banks might want to take risk on some trades but it’s not to bump up their league table positions,” said one banker. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers and Ian Edmondson)