UK banks paying lower rates to established customers -regulator

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest banks are able to pay lower interest rates to customers that have stayed with the same account for a number of years because many consumers do not shop around, Britain’s financial regulator said on Tuesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority said that Britain’s biggest personal current account providers are able to attract a large proportion of easy-access deposits despite on average offering lower rates than smaller competitors.

The regulator is calling for views from the industry following the publication of an interim report into the effectiveness of competition in the cash savings market. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)