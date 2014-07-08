FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK banks paying lower rates to established customers -regulator
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 8, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK banks paying lower rates to established customers -regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Regulator says many consumers do not shop around

* Biggest banks offering lower rates on average (Adds comment from FCA director, further details)

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest banks are getting away with paying lower interest rates to customers that have stayed with the same savings account for years because many consumers do not shop around, the country’s financial regulator said on Tuesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority said that Britain’s biggest personal current account providers still attract a large proportion of the country’s deposits despite on average offering lower rates than smaller competitors.

Lawmakers are concerned about the dominance of Britain’s biggest five banks - Lloyds, RBS, HSBC , Barclays and Santander UK - which handle more than three-quarters of personal current accounts.

The regulator is calling for views from the industry following the publication of an interim report into the effectiveness of competition in the cash savings market.

Chris Woolard, the FCA’s Director of Policy, Risk and Research, said the regulator’s initial view was that competition did not appear to be working in the interest of many consumers.

“In this market there is a minority of very active, very engaged consumers who regularly change provider to get the best deal. We want to look more closely at what is inhibiting the majority of customers from getting better deals,” he said.

The FCA said it would undertake further research before deciding whether it should intervene. It will look at what can be done to ensure consumers are aware of the rates they receive and what is on offer elsewhere.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.