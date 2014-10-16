FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSB chair calls for full-blown competition inquiry into UK banks
October 16, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

TSB chair calls for full-blown competition inquiry into UK banks

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - TSB Banking Group’s Chairman Will Samuel said the bank wants Britain’s competition watchdog to launch a full blown investigation of the sector.

Britain’s new Competition and Markets Authority is consulting on whether to launch investigations into the personal current account and small business banking markets.

“We hope that the CMA will push ahead with a full market review focusing on substantive structural reforms as well as behavioural remedies. What we want to see is effective competition in retail banking,” he told a banking conference in London. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

