FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK competition body says customers pay too much for banking services
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

UK competition body says customers pay too much for banking services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog has published its final recommendations for boosting competition in high street banking, its measures not differing significantly from options it published in May to widespread dismay among consumer groups.

The Competition and Markets Authority said older and larger banks don't have to compete hard enough for customers' business, and smaller and newer banks find it difficult to grow.

"This means that many people are paying more than they should and are not benefiting from new services," the CMA said in its final report on Tuesday.

It said banks will have to implement "Open Banking" by early 2018, a programme to "accelerate technological change".

It also said that banks will have to set a monthly cap on unarranged charges, and tell their customers about it - a measure that was criticised as being too weak by consumer groups when first announced in draft form in May.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.