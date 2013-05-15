FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK banks avoid investigation by competition authority
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2013 / 9:36 AM / in 4 years

UK banks avoid investigation by competition authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest banks received a boost on Wednesday when the consumer watchdog decided against recommending that the market for personal current accounts be investigated by the competition regulator.

The Office of Fair Trading said it would not refer the industry to the Competition Commission because measures being introduced later this year would make it easier for customers to move accounts while new competitors would be created through branch sales by Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Britain’s ‘big 4’ banks - Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays, and HSBC - control around three-quarters of current accounts and lawmakers are keen to encourage greater competition in the industry.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.