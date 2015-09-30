FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK regulator says insurance mis-selling complaints have declined
September 30, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

UK regulator says insurance mis-selling complaints have declined

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator said complaints about the mis-selling of loan insurance by banks and other financial firms fell by 16.6 percent in the first half of 2015, compared with the six months before.

The data, published on Tuesday, will raise financial industry hopes of an imminent end to Britain’s costliest consumer finance scandal, for which banks have set aside 28 billion pounds to compensate customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority is considering whether a deadline should be introduced for customers claiming compensation for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI) and is expected to publish its recommendation shortly. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)

