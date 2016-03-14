FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Review urges improvements in how Britons get financial advice
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Review urges improvements in how Britons get financial advice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator and finance ministry said on Monday there was a “clear need” for regulatory intervention to improve how people obtain financial advice.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Britain’s finance ministry have reviewed how less well off consumers can get better financial advice, such as on saving for their retirement.

The review, known as the financial advice market review or FAMR, calls on the government to allow consumers to access a small part of their pension pot to redeem against the cost of pre-retirement advice.

Britain has brought in reforms allowing people over 55 years old to cash in their pension pots as part of efforts to widen choice in retirement savings.

The review also recommends that the FCA sets up a unit to help firms develop automated advice, also known as “robo” advice. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.