Lloyds says can plug capital shortfall without issuing equity
June 20, 2013 / 6:47 AM / 4 years ago

Lloyds says can plug capital shortfall without issuing equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group said on Wednesday that it could meet a requirement from Britain’s financial regulator for it to raise 8.6 billion pounds ($13.5 billion)of new capital without issuing new shares.

The bank said it has already taken actions to plug 5.8 billion pounds of the shortfall and expected to meet the remaining 2.8 billion pound requirement through capital generation from its core business.

Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday the government was ready to start selling its 39 percent stake in the bank.

