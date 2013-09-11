FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UK watchdog backs plans for Lloyds, RBS branch sales
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2013 / 5:17 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-UK watchdog backs plans for Lloyds, RBS branch sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator has approved planned branch sales by Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland to increase choice for consumers in a step towards the government selling its shares in the banks.

However, the Office of Fair Trading said on Wednesday Lloyds must strengthen the balance sheet of its TSB business, which comprises 631 branches, to enable it to grow its market share more rapidly.

Lloyds said in response that it would make changes to enhance TSB’s profitability by over 200 million pounds ($316.27 million) in aggregate in its first four years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.