UKFI says RBS should examine future of Citizens

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland should consider the future of its U.S. business, Citizens, and further reduce the size of its investment bank, the head of the body in charge of the UK’s 82 percent stake in the bank told British lawmakers.

“The investment bank shape and size ultimately should be smaller than it is today,” Jim O‘Neil of UK Financial Investments (UKFI) told the Parlimentary Commission on Banking Standards on Tuesday.

O‘Neil also said that the UKFI has discussed the future of RBS’s U.S. operation, Citizens, with RBS management.

“I would confirm that among the strategic issues we’ve discussed with management are the U.S. operations and the investment bank,” he said.