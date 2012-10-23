FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UKFI says RBS should examine future of Citizens
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2012 / 10:07 AM / in 5 years

UKFI says RBS should examine future of Citizens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland should consider the future of its U.S. business, Citizens, and further reduce the size of its investment bank, the head of the body in charge of the UK’s 82 percent stake in the bank told British lawmakers.

“The investment bank shape and size ultimately should be smaller than it is today,” Jim O‘Neil of UK Financial Investments (UKFI) told the Parlimentary Commission on Banking Standards on Tuesday.

O‘Neil also said that the UKFI has discussed the future of RBS’s U.S. operation, Citizens, with RBS management.

“I would confirm that among the strategic issues we’ve discussed with management are the U.S. operations and the investment bank,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.