a year ago
Some British bank accounts paying only 0.01 pct interest -watchdog
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
July 18, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Some British bank accounts paying only 0.01 pct interest -watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Some bank savings accounts in Britain are paying customers as little as 0.01 percent interest, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday as it published a report on the lowest rates offered by 32 providers.

Some consumers would do better to switch to a new provider offering a better rate but were unaware how little they were earning from their savings, the FCA said.

The Bank of England's benchmark interest rate stands at 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)

