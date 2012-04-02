FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British Bankers' Association head Knight to quit
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 6 years ago

British Bankers' Association head Knight to quit

Huw Jones

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - British Bankers Association head Angela Knight, who had to defend the industry during the 2008 credit crisis which rocked the sector, is to step down this summer, the BBA said on Monday.

Knight said she would remain at the organisation while they search for her successor.

“I have been at the British Bankers’ Association at a time of extraordinary difficulty and during a crisis of a magnitude that few if any have seen before or expected,” she said in a statement.

“I leave the BBA in good health and heart. It has a strong and forward looking team of excellent and committed individuals who will be as great a support for my successor as they have been to me,” she added.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.