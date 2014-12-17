FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Lloyds set for first dividend payout in six years -analysts
December 17, 2014

UK's Lloyds set for first dividend payout in six years -analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group is expected to be granted permission by the financial regulator to pay a dividend for 2014, its first since it was bailed out by British taxpayers, according to 10 out of 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

The majority of analysts believe that Lloyds’ narrow pass in the Bank of England’s debut annual stress test on Tuesday has strengthened its case for paying a dividend for the first time since its 20.5 billion pounds government rescue during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

