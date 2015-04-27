FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's biggest banks face further $29 billion misconduct bill -S&P
April 27, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's biggest banks face further $29 billion misconduct bill -S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest banks face another 19 billion pounds ($29 billion) of charges relating to past misconduct over the next two years, ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said in a report on Monday.

S&P said Britain’s banks and customer-owned lenders had incurred 48 billion pounds in conduct and litigation charges over the past five years.

Britain’s four biggest banks -- Barclays, HSBC , Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland -- accounted for 42 billion pounds of that total.

$1 = 0.6605 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise

