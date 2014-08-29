FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FCA says banks have reopened 2.5 million PPI loan insurance cases
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

FCA says banks have reopened 2.5 million PPI loan insurance cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator said on Friday that banks and other financial services companies had reopened two and a half million old complaints relating to the possible mis-selling of loan insurance to make sure fair compensation was paid.

The Financial Conduct Authority also said the industry had so far paid out 16 billion pounds ($27 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold payment protection insurance. The policies were meant to protect customers who fell ill or lost their jobs but were often sold to those who didn’t need them or would have been ineligible to claim.

The FCA said that, following an investigation, it was not satisfied that some complaints received by banks in 2012 and 2013 had been treated fairly.

$1 = 0.6025 British Pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.