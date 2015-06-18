BRIEF-UK financial ombudsman says PPI complaints declining

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Uk chief financial ombudsman says ‘good signs’ coming from those at top of uk retail banks Uk banking standards board ceo says body will produce annual report looking at standards in industry Uk banking standards board ceo says wants to include banks headquartered outside uk in activities Uk chief financial ombudsman says ppi complaints are coming down Uk chief financial ombudsman says seeing signs of improvement in uk retail banks’ behaviour (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)