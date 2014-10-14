FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK banks pay out $2.5 billion for swaps mis-selling
October 14, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

UK banks pay out $2.5 billion for swaps mis-selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest banks have paid out 1.54 billion pounds ($2.46 billion) to compensate small firms mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products, the financial regulator said on Tuesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority said that 9,858 cases had been settled by Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland.

The products were supposed to protect smaller companies against rising interest rates but, when rates fell, the companies had to pay large bills, typically running to tens of thousands of pounds. Companies also faced penalties to get out of the deals, which many said they had not been told about.

1 US dollar = 0.6264 British pound Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan

