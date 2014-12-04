FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lawmakers criticise regulator over swaps compensation scheme
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2014 / 3:27 PM / 3 years ago

UK lawmakers criticise regulator over swaps compensation scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A scheme set up by Britain’s financial regulator for banks to compensate small firms mis-sold complex hedging products lacks transparency, is inconsistent and does not give victims a proper right of appeal, lawmakers said on Thursday.

British lawmakers were debating why thousands of customers had their claims for compensation rejected or were offered alternative products.

“There is no confidence in this process. The whole point of the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) is to protect unsophisticated consumers. They’ve manifestly let these consumers down,” Conservative Mark Garnier told a parliamentary debate on Thursday.

Garnier, a member of parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, called on Britain’s finance ministry to set up an independent review of the scheme.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
