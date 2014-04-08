FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's banks pay out $1 billion for swaps mis-selling
#Credit Markets
April 8, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Britain's banks pay out $1 billion for swaps mis-selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest banks have so far paid out less than 600 million pounds ($997 million) from more than 4 billion pounds set aside to compensate small firms mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products.

The Financial Conduct Authority said banks including Barclays, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group were on track to hit a deadline to review all cases by the end of May.

The products were designed to protect smaller companies against rising interest rates but, when rates fell, they had to pay large bills, typically running to tens of thousands of pounds. Companies also faced penalties to get out of the deals, which many said they had not been told about.

$1 = 0.6020 British Pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
