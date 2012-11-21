HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Osborne at parliamentary banking commission

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne and Treasury minister Greg Clark took questions on Wednesday from the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.

Below are highlights from the session.

OSBORNE ON BANKING REFORM

”I don’t think think personally this is the right moment to tear up all the work that’s been done over the last two years. We’ve got lots more to do on improving the standards and culture of the banking industry. A huge amount more to do to improve it and there’s plenty of space that’s not been trodden over by others.

“But I would just caution parliament about starting all over again because that would inevitably delay things and I think we have got to a good place where broadly we have a consensus.”