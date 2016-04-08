FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bank of England fines Qatar Islamic Bank's UK unit nearly $2 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Bank of England fines Qatar Islamic Bank's UK unit nearly $2 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company reaction)

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has fined QIB (UK), a subsidiary of Qatar Islamic Bank, for failings in reporting its financial resources to the regulator in 2011 and 2012.

The Bank’s Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) imposed a fine of 1.385 million pounds ($1.95 million) on QIB for failing to undertake a regular assessment of its capital, the BoE said in a statement on Friday

“In failing to assess, maintain and report on its financial resources for over a year, QIB failed to meet some of the most basic regulatory standards,” said Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the PRA.

Guy Priestley, QIB UK’s interim chief executive, said the problems identified by the PRA have been remedied.

“We now have a UK operation that is recognised for its quality of service, is fully compliant, profitable and, most importantly, is well-capitalised with a very strong risk-control framework to protect the interests of all stakeholders,” Priestley said. ($1 = 0.7096 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce in London and Tom Finn in Doha; Editing by David Milliken and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.