Bank of England fines Qatar Islamic Bank's UK unit nearly $2 mln
April 8, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

Bank of England fines Qatar Islamic Bank's UK unit nearly $2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday that it had fined QIB (UK) plc, a subsidiary of Qatar Islamic Bank, for failings in reporting its financial resources to the regulator in 2011 and 2012.

The Bank’s Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) imposed a fine of 1.385 million pounds ($1.95 million) for failing to undertake a regular assessment of its capital as it was required to do so, the BoE said in a statement.

“In failing to assess, maintain and report on its financial resources for over a year, QIB failed to meet some of the most basic regulatory standards,” said Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the PRA. ($1 = 0.7096 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

