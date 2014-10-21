FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UKFI says RBS bonus plan over-ruled to avoid major controversy
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

UKFI says RBS bonus plan over-ruled to avoid major controversy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain over-ruled plans by Royal Bank of Scotland to pay some staff bonuses worth twice their basic pay to avoid a major public controversy, the head of the body that owns the government’s stake in bailed-out banks said.

James Leigh-Pemberton, chairman of UK Financial Investments (UKFI) said that his organisation had recommended RBS be allowed to pay that level of bonus to help it retain staff and attract top talent. However, after the Treasury intervened, RBS was told it could pay bonuses worth only the same as staff’s basic pay.

“In order to avoid a major public controversy at that time it was considered that it would be more appropriate not to put that resolution to shareholders,” he said.

Leigh-Pemberton also said that progress made at RBS had accelerated the timeframe for the government to sell off its 79 percent stake in the bank. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.