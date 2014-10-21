FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UKFI says closer to selling RBS shares, institutions interested
October 21, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

UKFI says closer to selling RBS shares, institutions interested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The body that manages Britain’s bank stakes said it is closer to selling shares in Royal Bank of Scotland and has seen growing appetite from financial institutions interested in buying the shares.

Oliver Holborn, head of capital markets at UK Financial Investments (UKFI), also said he had met with the agency’s advisor JP Morgan more than 5 times to discuss the issue during the past month. However, he said UKFI still needed more clarity on future litigation issues before it can start selling the government’s 80 percent stake in the bank.

“We are definitely seeing more interest from institutions about investing in RBS. If you speak to institutional investors they will tell you that (RBS Chief Executive) Ross McEwan has made very good progress,” Holborn told parliament’s Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Anjuli Davies

