HSBC UK bank chair says requirement for ringfencing a moot point
June 30, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

HSBC UK bank chair says requirement for ringfencing a moot point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Hsbc’s uk bank chairman symonds says ‘moot point’ whether ringfencing is still required for uk banks Lloyds fd says bank ringfencing not redundent, complements other regulatory reforms Lloyds fd culmer says doesn’t believe separate ringfenced bank board should be required for lloyds Hsbc’s uk bank chairman says no decision yet on whether to put derivatives within ring-fenced bank Lloyds fd says full separation of banks would not have been economically viable (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
