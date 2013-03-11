FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2013 / 5:07 PM / 5 years ago

UK says will stick with 3 pct bank leverage ratio until 2018

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain said it did not plan to impose far stricter rules on how much banks could leverage their capital as it was not currently needed and it will review the rules in 2017 when global regulations are clearer.

Britain plans to impose a “leverage ratio” of 3 percent on its banks, meaning they can leverage their capital by up to 33 times, but an influential panel of lawmakers said the rules should be far stricter.

“Our view is that at this time we should follow the international approach, to press for countries to have a power to set a higher ratio for 2018 following a review in 2017,” said Britain’s Financial Secretary to the Treasury Greg Clark, as part of a debate on banking reforms.

