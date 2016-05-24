FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog study finds cautious banks ditching customers
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

UK watchdog study finds cautious banks ditching customers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Banks have been ditching customers as they face tougher capital requirements and stricter rules to crack down on money laundering, an independent study for Britain’s markets watchdog said on Tuesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) commissioned the study to look into businesses being denied acccess to banking as lenders “de-risk” in the face of new rules.

“As a result, many banks have undertaken a strategic review of their business and functions, often choosing to focus on their ‘core’ business,” the study from John Howell & Co found.

Some banks are closing accounts for money transmission services, pawnbrokers, fintech companies, and charities operating in geographical areas perceived to present greater money laundering and terrorist financing risks, it added.

De-risking seems to affect small businesses more than large ones, the study found.

The FCA said the study showed that de-risking was due to multiple reasons with no “silver bullet” answer. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing Caroyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.