UK banking review unlikely to uncover "something untoward" - industry body
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

UK banking review unlikely to uncover "something untoward" - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Banking lobby group ICMA said on Friday that it would be surprised if the Financial Conduct Authority uncovered “something untoward” in its review of competition in investment banking.

The FCA unveiled the terms of its review on Friday, and will investigate whether banks are offering firms a fair and transparent service in arranging mergers and bond and share sales.

“Our members take their responsibilities in this area extremely seriously, and were something untoward to be found out by this review, I would be surprised,” said Ruari Ewing, a director of the International Capital Market Association’s primary markets business. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

