Lawmakers ask UK watchdog to explain scrapping of bank culture review
January 7, 2016 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Lawmakers ask UK watchdog to explain scrapping of bank culture review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Top officials at Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority have been called to appear before a panel of lawmakers to explain why the watchdog ditched a review of banking culture.

The review was part of the FCA’s 2015 business plan but last month it was shelved, sparking concern among some lawmakers that the watchdog was under pressure from the government to soften its approach to banks.

“The FCA’s decision to drop its review of bank culture does seem curious,” Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, said in a statement.

The committee has asked FCA Chairman John Griffith-Jones, and acting chief executive, Tracey McDermott, to appear before it.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

