UK financial watchdog details competition probe into wholesale banking

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s market watchdog said it will open a competition probe into wholesale banking services, looking at the choice of lenders, limited transparency and bundling of services.
“The market study will examine whether there are areas of investment and corporate banking services where competition may not be working well,” the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on Friday.
“We are focusing on primary market and related activities provided in the UK.”
Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn