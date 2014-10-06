FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK banks get Jan. 6 deadline to submit ringfencing plans
#Bank of England
October 6, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

UK banks get Jan. 6 deadline to submit ringfencing plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Monday that British banks must submit plans for splitting their investment banking activities from their routine retail operations by Jan. 6, 2015.

The Bank of England said UK banks - including Barclays , HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group - must put forward legal and operational plans for ringfencing by that date.

Britain is introducing new rules that will throw a protective boundary around domestic high street banking in an effort to protect taxpayers from having to bail out losses made in riskier parts of investment banking. The changes will come into effect by 2019.

Reporting by Huw Jones and Steve Slater; Writing by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nishant Kumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
